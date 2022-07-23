Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 19
Chapter 1, Problem 19

Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rational expression given: \(\frac{x^{3} - 1}{x - 1}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero.
Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for \(x\): \(x - 1 = 0\) which gives \(x = 1\).
Exclude \(x = 1\) from the domain because it makes the denominator zero and the expression undefined.
Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except \(x = 1\), which can be written as \(\{x \in \mathbb{R} \mid x \neq 1\}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Rational Expression

The domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero. Since division by zero is undefined, identifying values that cause the denominator to be zero is essential to determine the domain.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials helps simplify expressions and identify common factors. For example, the numerator x³ - 1 can be factored using the difference of cubes formula, which aids in simplifying the expression and analyzing the domain.
Recommended video:
6:08
Factoring

Difference of Cubes Formula

The difference of cubes formula states that a³ - b³ = (a - b)(a² + ab + b²). Applying this to x³ - 1 allows factoring the numerator as (x - 1)(x² + x + 1), which is useful for simplifying the rational expression and understanding restrictions on the domain.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}

25
views
Textbook Question

Find each square root. See Example 1. √4⁄25

855
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5

550
views
Textbook Question

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 6(3x - 1) = 8 - (10x - 14)

56
views
Textbook Question

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}

39
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = 2x²

629
views