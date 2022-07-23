Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5

Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
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Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -7⁄3 + 3⁄4
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Find each square root. See Example 1. √4⁄25
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}