Not the one you use?

Chapter 1, Problem 19

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the operation to be performed, which is addition of the two numbers: \(-2.8 + 4.5\). Recall that adding a negative number is equivalent to subtracting its absolute value, so this can be thought of as \(4.5 - 2.8\). View full solution Set up the subtraction: subtract 2.8 from 4.5. Perform the subtraction by aligning the decimal points and subtracting the digits accordingly. Write the result as the sum of the original expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 More options