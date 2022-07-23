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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x = y⁶

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Understand the given relation: \(x = y^{6}\). This means \(x\) is expressed in terms of \(y\), but we need to determine if \(y\) can be expressed as a function of \(x\) (i.e., for each \(x\), is there exactly one \(y\)?).
To check if \(y\) is a function of \(x\), try to solve the equation for \(y\) in terms of \(x\). From \(x = y^{6}\), take the sixth root of both sides: \(y = \pm x^{\frac{1}{6}}\).
Notice that for each positive \(x\), there are two possible values of \(y\) (one positive and one negative), and for \(x=0\), \(y=0\). For negative \(x\), there is no real \(y\) because even powers of real numbers are non-negative.
Since for some \(x\) values there are two \(y\) values, \(y\) is not a function of \(x\) (a function must assign exactly one output for each input).
Determine the domain and range: The domain (possible \(x\) values) is \(x \geq 0\) because \(y^{6}\) cannot be negative for real \(y\). The range (possible \(y\) values) is all real numbers \(y\) because \(y\) can be any real number, and \(y^{6}\) will be non-negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function relates each input value (x) to exactly one output value (y). To determine if y is a function of x, each x must correspond to only one y. If multiple y-values exist for a single x, the relation is not a function.
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Solving Equations Involving Even Powers

When solving equations like x = y⁶, taking the sixth root can yield multiple values for y (both positive and negative). This affects whether y is uniquely determined by x, which is crucial for identifying if y is a function of x.
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Solving Linear Equations

Domain and Range of Relations

The domain is the set of all possible x-values for which the relation is defined, and the range is the set of all possible y-values. Understanding how to find these sets helps describe the behavior and limitations of the relation.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
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