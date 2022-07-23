Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x - h)² + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. For g(x) = (x - 4)², the vertex is at (4, 0). This form makes it easy to identify the vertex and graph the parabola by shifting the basic parabola y = x² horizontally and vertically.