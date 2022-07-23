Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|4.5

Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
634
views
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(2, 5), (3, 9), (-1, 11), (5, 3)}
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √4⁄50
Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴