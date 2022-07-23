Textbook Question
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
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In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3/a - 2) - (1/2 - a)
Find each product. See Example 5. (2x + 5)³
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|4.5|