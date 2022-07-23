Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
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Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. -12(x - y)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. (12⁄13)/( -4⁄3)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -10⁄17 ÷ ( -12⁄5 )
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -7.2/0.8
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. 2 (x - 3y + 2z)
Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 10x (3)(y)