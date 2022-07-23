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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.109
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.109

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5 - y) + 0 = 7.5 - y

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1
Recognize that the equation is of the form \(a + 0 = a\), where \(a\) represents the expression \((7.5 - y)\).
Recall the Identity Property of Addition, which states that adding zero to any number or expression does not change its value.
Identify that in the given equation, adding zero to \((7.5 - y)\) leaves it unchanged, illustrating this property.
Conclude that the property illustrated by the statement \((7.5 - y) + 0 = 7.5 - y\) is the Identity Property of Addition.
Note that this property is fundamental in algebra and helps simplify expressions by recognizing that zero is the additive identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Additive Identity Property

The additive identity property states that adding zero to any real number does not change its value. In other words, for any number a, a + 0 = a. This property is fundamental in simplifying expressions and solving equations.
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Real Numbers

Real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers and are the set of values used in most algebraic operations. Understanding that variables represent real numbers ensures that properties like additive identity apply universally in the given context.
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Algebraic Expressions

An algebraic expression is a combination of variables, numbers, and operations. Recognizing how properties apply to expressions like (7.5 - y) + 0 helps in simplifying and manipulating these expressions correctly.
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