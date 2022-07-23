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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is a whole number less than 6}

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Understand the problem: We need to list all elements \( x \) such that \( x \) is a whole number less than 6.
Recall the definition of whole numbers: Whole numbers are non-negative integers starting from 0, i.e., \( 0, 1, 2, 3, \ldots \).
Identify the whole numbers less than 6: These are all whole numbers \( x \) where \( x < 6 \).
List the elements: Write down all whole numbers starting from 0 up to the largest whole number less than 6.
Express the set explicitly: The set \( \{ x \mid x \text{ is a whole number less than } 6 \} \) is \( \{ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 \} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Notation

Set notation is a way to describe a collection of elements that share a common property. In this question, the set is defined by a condition on its elements, using curly braces and a vertical bar to mean 'such that'. Understanding this helps identify which numbers belong to the set.
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i & j Notation

Whole Numbers

Whole numbers are the set of non-negative integers starting from zero (0, 1, 2, 3, ...). Recognizing that the elements must be whole numbers restricts the possible values to these integers, excluding fractions, decimals, and negative numbers.
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Multiplying Complex Numbers

Inequalities and Their Interpretation

Inequalities express a range of values that satisfy a condition. Here, 'less than 6' means all whole numbers strictly smaller than 6, so elements must be less than 6 but can include zero and positive integers up to 5. Understanding inequalities helps list all valid elements.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)

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Textbook Question

Work each matching problem.

Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².

I II

a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units

b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units

c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units

d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units

e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. (√28 - √14) (√28 + √14)

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. {(5, 1), (3, 2), (4, 9), (7, 8)}

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Rewrite the expression -7(x - 4y) using the distributive property.

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