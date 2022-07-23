For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is a whole number less than 6}
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Key Concepts
Set Notation
Whole Numbers
Inequalities and Their Interpretation
Work each matching problem.
Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².
I II
a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units
b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units
c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units
d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units
e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. (√28 - √14) (√28 + √14)
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. {(5, 1), (3, 2), (4, 9), (7, 8)}
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Rewrite the expression -7(x - 4y) using the distributive property.