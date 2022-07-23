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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 73
Chapter 1, Problem 73

Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (5/8 + 2/3) ÷ (7/1 − 1/4)

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Identify the complex fraction as a division of two fractions: the numerator is \(\frac{5}{8} + \frac{2}{3}\) and the denominator is \(\frac{7}{3} - \frac{1}{4}\).
Find a common denominator for the fractions in the numerator to combine them: for \(\frac{5}{8}\) and \(\frac{2}{3}\), the common denominator is 24. Rewrite each fraction with denominator 24 and add them.
Similarly, find a common denominator for the fractions in the denominator: for \(\frac{7}{3}\) and \(\frac{1}{4}\), the common denominator is 12. Rewrite each fraction with denominator 12 and subtract them.
After simplifying both the numerator and denominator to single fractions, rewrite the complex fraction as a division of two fractions: \(\frac{\text{numerator fraction}}{\text{denominator fraction}}\).
Recall that dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal. Multiply the numerator fraction by the reciprocal of the denominator fraction and simplify the resulting fraction if possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Fractions

A complex fraction is a fraction where the numerator, denominator, or both contain fractions themselves. Simplifying involves rewriting the complex fraction as a single simple fraction by performing operations on the numerator and denominator separately before dividing.
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Dividing Complex Numbers

Addition and Subtraction of Fractions

To add or subtract fractions, they must have a common denominator. Find the least common denominator (LCD), convert each fraction accordingly, then add or subtract the numerators while keeping the denominator the same.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Division of Fractions

Dividing by a fraction is equivalent to multiplying by its reciprocal. After simplifying the numerator and denominator of a complex fraction, divide by multiplying the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator to get the final simplified fraction.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
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