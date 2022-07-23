Textbook Question
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
21
views
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (5/8 + 2/3) ÷ (7/1 − 1/4)
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √75
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √x + 2
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6a² - 11a + 4