Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √75

Textbook Question
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
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Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
Simplify each complex fraction. See Examples 5 and 6. (5/8 + 2/3) ÷ (7/1 − 1/4)
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √x + 2
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √-x
Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -3 > -3
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6a² - 11a + 4