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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 71
Chapter 1, Problem 71

Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. 3 > -2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the inequality: The statement is comparing two numbers, 3 and -2, to see if 3 is greater than -2.
Recall the number line concept: On a number line, numbers increase in value as you move from left to right. Negative numbers are to the left of zero, and positive numbers are to the right.
Locate the numbers on the number line: Place -2 to the left of zero and 3 to the right of zero.
Compare their positions: Since 3 is to the right of -2 on the number line, it means 3 is greater than -2.
Conclude the truth value: Based on the number line, the statement 3 > -2 is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Number Line Representation

A number line is a visual tool that displays numbers in order from left to right, with smaller numbers on the left and larger numbers on the right. It helps compare values by their positions, making it easier to determine which number is greater or smaller.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Inequality Symbols and Meaning

The symbol '>' means 'greater than,' indicating that the number on the left side is larger than the number on the right side. Understanding this helps interpret and verify statements comparing two numbers.
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Comparing Positive and Negative Numbers

Positive numbers are always greater than negative numbers because they lie to the right of zero on the number line. Recognizing this helps quickly determine the truth of inequalities involving positive and negative values.
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