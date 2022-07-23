Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.27
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.27

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. -(4m³n⁰)²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \(-(4m^{3}n^{0})^{2}\). Start by understanding the components inside the parentheses: \(4\) is a constant, \(m^{3}\) is a variable term, and \(n^{0}\) equals 1 since any nonzero number raised to the zero power is 1.
Simplify the term inside the parentheses by replacing \(n^{0}\) with 1, so the expression inside becomes \(4m^{3} \times 1 = 4m^{3}\).
Apply the exponent of 2 to each factor inside the parentheses separately, using the rule \((ab)^{c} = a^{c}b^{c}\). This gives \((4)^{2} (m^{3})^{2}\).
Simplify each part: \((4)^{2} = 16\) and \((m^{3})^{2} = m^{3 \times 2} = m^{6}\). So the expression inside the parentheses squared is \$16m^{6}$.
Don't forget the negative sign outside the parentheses. Multiply the result by \(-1\) to get the simplified expression \(-16m^{6}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponentiation of a Product

When raising a product to a power, apply the exponent to each factor inside the parentheses separately. For example, (ab)^n = a^n * b^n. This rule helps simplify expressions like (4m³n⁰)² by distributing the exponent 2 to 4, m³, and n⁰ individually.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product

Zero Exponent Rule

Any nonzero number raised to the zero power equals 1. For instance, n⁰ = 1 if n ≠ 0. This simplifies terms like n⁰ in the expression, effectively removing the variable from the product.
Recommended video:
03:05
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem) Example 1

Negative Sign and Exponentiation

A negative sign outside parentheses affects the entire expression. When an expression is preceded by a negative sign and raised to a power, the sign remains outside unless the exponent is odd and the negative is inside the parentheses. Here, the negative sign applies after squaring the expression.
Recommended video:
5:33
Complex Conjugates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³

575
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. n⁶ • n⁴ • n

597
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Which of the following is the correct factorization of x⁴ - 1? A. (x² - 1) (x² + 1) B. (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) C. (x² - 1)² D. (x - 1)² (x + 1)²

550
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. - ( x³y⁵/z)⁰

621
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (-6x²)³

571
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x²y) (-3x³y⁴)

625
views