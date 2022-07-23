Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³
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Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (r⁸/s²)³
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. n⁶ • n⁴ • n
CONCEPT PREVIEW Which of the following is the correct factorization of x⁴ - 1? A. (x² - 1) (x² + 1) B. (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) C. (x² - 1)² D. (x - 1)² (x + 1)²
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. - ( x³y⁵/z)⁰
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (-6x²)³
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x²y) (-3x³y⁴)