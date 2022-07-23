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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.19
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.19

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x²y) (-3x³y⁴)

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Identify the expression to simplify: \((5x^{2}y)(-3x^{3}y^{4})\).
Apply the associative property of multiplication to group the coefficients and the variables separately: \((5 \times -3)(x^{2} \times x^{3})(y \times y^{4})\).
Multiply the coefficients: \(5 \times -3 = -15\).
Use the product of powers property for the variables with the same base: \(x^{2} \times x^{3} = x^{2+3} = x^{5}\) and \(y \times y^{4} = y^{1+4} = y^{5}\).
Combine all parts to write the simplified expression: \(-15x^{5}y^{5}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Monomials

Multiplying monomials involves multiplying their coefficients (numerical parts) and then applying the laws of exponents to variables with the same base. For example, (5x²y) × (-3x³y⁴) requires multiplying 5 and -3, then combining powers of x and y.
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Laws of Exponents

When multiplying variables with the same base, add their exponents. For instance, x² × x³ equals x^(2+3) = x⁵. This rule applies to all variables involved in the expression to simplify powers correctly.
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Intro to Law of Cosines

Handling Negative Coefficients

When multiplying coefficients, consider their signs. Multiplying a positive number by a negative number results in a negative product. In the example, 5 × (-3) equals -15, which affects the overall sign of the simplified expression.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations
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