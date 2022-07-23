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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 7x + 8 = 1

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Identify the given linear equation: \(7x + 8 = 1\).
Isolate the term containing \(x\) by subtracting 8 from both sides: \(7x + 8 - 8 = 1 - 8\) which simplifies to \(7x = 1 - 8\).
Simplify the right side of the equation: \(7x = -7\).
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 7: \(x = \frac{-7}{7}\).
Simplify the fraction to find the value of \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. It represents a straight line when graphed. Solving a linear equation involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true.
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Categorizing Linear Equations

Isolating the Variable

Isolating the variable means manipulating the equation to get the variable alone on one side. This typically involves performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division to both sides of the equation to maintain equality.
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Equations with Two Variables

Properties of Equality

Properties of equality state that you can add, subtract, multiply, or divide both sides of an equation by the same nonzero number without changing the equation's solution. These properties are essential for maintaining balance while solving equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 + (-13)

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Textbook Question

Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x + 3) / (x - 6)

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Textbook Question

Find each square root. See Example 1. √100

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Textbook Question

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is a natural number greater than 4}

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Textbook Question

For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.

P(8, 2), Q(3, 5)

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