Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 7x + 8 = 1

Textbook Question
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)
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For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2. P(-5, -6), Q(7, -1)
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -6 + (-13)
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x + 3) / (x - 6)
Find each square root. See Example 1. √100
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is a natural number greater than 4}
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the midpoint M of line segment PQ. See Examples 1 and 2.
P(8, 2), Q(3, 5)