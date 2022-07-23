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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.6.63
Chapter 1, Problem R.6.63

Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 2x - 2 = 0

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Identify the coefficients in the quadratic equation \(x^2 - 2x - 2 = 0\). Here, \(a = 1\), \(b = -2\), and \(c = -2\).
Recall the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the quadratic formula: \(x = \frac{-(-2) \pm \sqrt{(-2)^2 - 4 \times 1 \times (-2)}}{2 \times 1}\).
Simplify inside the square root (the discriminant): calculate \(b^2 - 4ac = (-2)^2 - 4 \times 1 \times (-2)\).
Evaluate the entire expression step-by-step to find the two possible values of \(x\) by considering both the plus and minus signs in the formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equation

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants and a ≠ 0. It represents a parabola when graphed and can have zero, one, or two real solutions depending on the discriminant.
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Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a) provides the solutions to any quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0. It uses the coefficients a, b, and c to find the roots, including real and complex solutions, based on the discriminant.
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Discriminant

The discriminant, given by b² - 4ac, determines the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If positive, there are two distinct real roots; if zero, one real root; and if negative, two complex conjugate roots. It guides the interpretation of solutions.
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