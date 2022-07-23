Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. -4x² + x = -3
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Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. -4x² + x = -3
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 6x = -7
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
x² + 2x - 8 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 2x - 2 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² = 16
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² - 27 = 0