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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.6.53
Chapter 1, Problem R.6.53

Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² = 16

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Identify the given quadratic equation: \(x^{2} = 16\).
Recall the square root property, which states that if \(x^{2} = k\), then \(x = \pm \sqrt{k}\).
Apply the square root property to the equation: \(x = \pm \sqrt{16}\).
Simplify the square root: \(x = \pm 4\).
Write the final solution as two values: \(x = 4\) and \(x = -4\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This means to solve an equation where a variable is squared and set equal to a number, you take the square root of both sides, considering both positive and negative roots.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Solving Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of degree two, often written as ax² + bx + c = 0. When the equation is in the form x² = k, it can be solved directly using the square root property without factoring or using the quadratic formula.
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Simplifying Square Roots

When taking the square root of a number, it is important to simplify the radical if possible. For example, √16 simplifies to 4. Simplifying helps in finding exact solutions and understanding the nature of the roots.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. -4x² + x = -3

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Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x + 8 ≤ 16

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Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7.


x² - x - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.


x² + 2x - 8 = 0

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Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x - 2 ≤ 1 + x

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Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 2x - 2 = 0

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