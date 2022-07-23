Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. -4x² + x = -3
64
views
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. -4x² + x = -3
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. -2x² + 4x + 3 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -3(x - 6) > 2x - 2
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 6x = -7
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -9 ≤ x + 5 ≤ 15
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² - 27 = 0