Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. -2x² + 4x + 3 = 0
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Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. -2x² + 4x + 3 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -3(x - 6) > 2x - 2
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. x² - 100 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² - 27 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. 2x² - x - 28 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 4x + 7 ———— ≤ 2x + 5 -3