17. The Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
Problem 19.4ab
Elise is a 36-year-old woman who has volunteered to donate red bone marrow to a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant for aplastic anemia. The physician performing the bone marrow extraction is an intern, and it is her first time doing the procedure. She asks that you prepare a site on Elise's tibia for the procedure. Is this a good place for red bone marrow to be extracted, considering Elise's age? Why or why not? Can you suggest an alternative location? Explain.
