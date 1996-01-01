17. Blood
Match the following leukocytes with the correct definition.
____Basophil
____B lymphocyte
____Neutrophil
____Monocyte
____T lymphocyte
____Eosinophil
a. Destroys bacteria; directly phagocytoses bacteria
b. Responds to parasitic worm infection and mediates the allergic response
c. Activates all parts of the immune response; directly kills cancer or virally infected cells
d. Secretes inflammatory mediators
e. Agranulocyte that matures into macrophage
f. Agranulocyte that secretes antibodies
