17. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
Problem 19.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cirrhosis of the liver often reduces production of many types of plasma proteins, including albumin and clotting factors. Predict the effects on the body of decreased numbers of these proteins in the plasma. Would this also affect the number of γ-globulins in the plasma? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos