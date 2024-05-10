17. The Blood
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin
Mr. Jackson presents to the emergency room with a minor wound that has bled for several days. An examination of his medical history reveals that Mr. Jackson has hemophilia A, which is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII. Your co-worker suggests that you give Mr. Jackson some platelets to stop the bleeding. Will this help your patient? Why or why not?
