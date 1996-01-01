17. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
Number the steps of hemostasis in order, putting 1 by the first event, 2 by the second, and so on.
____The intrinsic/contact activation and extrinsic/tissue factor pathways produce factor Xa.
____The clot retracts.
____Thrombin converts fibrinogen to fibrin, and fibrin glues the plug together.
____Platelets are activated, and the platelet plug forms.
____Vasoconstriction and increased tissue pressure decrease blood flow through the vessel.
____Tissue plasminogen activator activates plasmin, which degrades fibrin.
____The common pathway produces thrombin.
