Number the steps of hemostasis in order, putting 1 by the first event, 2 by the second, and so on.





____The intrinsic/contact activation and extrinsic/tissue factor pathways produce factor Xa.

____The clot retracts.

____Thrombin converts fibrinogen to fibrin, and fibrin glues the plug together.

____Platelets are activated, and the platelet plug forms.

____Vasoconstriction and increased tissue pressure decrease blood flow through the vessel.

____Tissue plasminogen activator activates plasmin, which degrades fibrin.

____The common pathway produces thrombin.