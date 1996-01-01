7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
Problem 7.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mrs. Dent presents to the clinic with back pain. During the exam, you notice that she has severe kyphosis, and you suspect a vertebral fracture. What specific part of her vertebra is likely to be fractured, considering her deformity? Explain.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spine (Vertebral Column) with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice