Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Transverse Foramina
Transverse foramina are small openings located in the transverse processes of certain vertebrae. They serve as passageways for the vertebral arteries and veins, which supply blood to the brain. This anatomical feature is primarily found in cervical vertebrae, distinguishing them from other types of vertebrae.
Cervical Vertebrae
Cervical vertebrae are the seven vertebrae located in the neck region of the spine, labeled C1 to C7. They are characterized by their smaller size and unique features, such as the presence of transverse foramina. These vertebrae support the head and allow for a wide range of motion, including rotation and flexion.
Vertebral Column Anatomy
The vertebral column, or spine, is composed of 33 vertebrae divided into five regions: cervical, thoracic, lumbar, sacral, and coccygeal. Each region has distinct characteristics and functions, with cervical vertebrae being specialized for mobility and protection of the spinal cord. Understanding the anatomy of the vertebral column is essential for identifying the specific features of different vertebrae.
