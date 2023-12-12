Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transverse Foramina Transverse foramina are small openings located in the transverse processes of certain vertebrae. They serve as passageways for the vertebral arteries and veins, which supply blood to the brain. This anatomical feature is primarily found in cervical vertebrae, distinguishing them from other types of vertebrae. Recommended video: Guided course 2:25 2:25 Nerves and Blood Supply

Cervical Vertebrae Cervical vertebrae are the seven vertebrae located in the neck region of the spine, labeled C1 to C7. They are characterized by their smaller size and unique features, such as the presence of transverse foramina. These vertebrae support the head and allow for a wide range of motion, including rotation and flexion. Recommended video: Guided course 6:29 6:29 Spine (Vertebral Column)