7. The Skeletal System
Introduction to the Skeleton
Problem 7.4a
Predict where each of the following structures is located, based on your knowledge of skeletal anatomy and anatomical terms from Chapter 1 (your answers should be along the lines of 'lateral crural region' or 'posterior cervical region').
a. Frontal lobe of brain
b. Suprahyoid muscle
c.Ulnar artery
d.Tibial nerve
e.Intercostal muscle
f. External iliac artery
