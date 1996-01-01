7. The Skeletal System
Introduction to the Skeleton
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of the skeletal system?
a. Primary storage site in the body for the minerals sodium and potassium
b. Location of the red bone marrow, which produces red blood cells
c. Storage of triglycerides in yellow bone marrow
d. Support and protection of the body and vital organs
e. Functions in movement as the site of attachment for skeletal muscles
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice