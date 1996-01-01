7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following portions of the scapula articulates with the clavicle?
a. Coracoid process
b. Acromion
c. Spine
d. Glenoid cavity
