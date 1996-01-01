4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
Problem 4.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Imagine that a disease turns the simple epithelia of the lungs, kidney tubules, and intestines into keratinized stratified squamous epithelia. What effect would this change in form have on the functions of these tissues?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master 5 Characteristics of Epithelia with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos