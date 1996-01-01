4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In the disease pulmonary fibrosis, elastic fibers of the lung are destroyed and replaced with collagen fibers. Predict the effect this would have on breathing.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Connective Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos