4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
Problem 4.2a
State whether each of the following describes epithelial, connective, muscle, or nervous tissue.
a. ____ECM is often the primary element.
b. ____Consists of excitable cells that are specialized for contraction.
c. ____Sheets of tightly packed cells with little ECM.
d. ____Makes up the majority of the brain and spinal cord.
e. ____Cells may be smooth or striated.
f. ____Binds, connects, supports, and transports substances throughout the body.
