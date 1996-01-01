4. Tissues & Histology
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
Match each type of epithelium with its correct location in the body.
____Simple squamous
____Pseudostratified columnar
____Keratinized stratified
____Simple columnar
____Transitional
____Simple cuboidal
a. Skin
b. Urinary bladder
c. Air sacs of the lungs, squamous blood vessels
d. Kidney tubules, thyroid gland
e. Respiratory passages, nasal cavity
f. Digestive tract
