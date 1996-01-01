10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
4:44 minutes
Problem 31
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
While unloading her car trunk, Amy strains a muscle and as a result has difficulty moving her arm. The doctor in the emergency room tells her that she strained her pectoralis major. Amy tells you that she thought the pectoralis major was a chest muscle and doesn't understand what that has to do with her arm. What should you tell her?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos