10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
Problem 30
Mary's newborn is having trouble suckling. The doctor suggests that it may be a problem with a particular muscle. What muscle is the doctor probably referring to? (a) orbicularis oris, (b) buccinator, (c) masseter, (d) risorius, (e) zygomaticus.
