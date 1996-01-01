10. Muscles
Levers make action more versatile by all of the following, except (a) changing the location of the muscle's insertion, (b) changing the speed of movement produced by an applied force, (c) changing the distance of movement produced by an applied force, (d) changing the strength of an applied force, (e) changing the direction of an applied force.
