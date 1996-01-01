21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Problem 25
An investigator at a crime scene discovers some body fluid on the victim's clothing. The investigator carefully takes a sample and sends it to the crime lab for analysis. On the basis of the analysis of antibodies, could the crime lab determine whether the sample is blood plasma or semen? Explain.
