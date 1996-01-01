21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Problem 7b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Phagocytes move through capillary walls by squeezing between adjacent endothelial cells, a process known as (a) diapedesis, (b) chemotaxis, (c) adhesion, (d) perforation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Innate Internal Defenses with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice