21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Ted finds out that he has been exposed to measles. He is concerned that he might have contracted the disease, so he goes to see his physician. The physician takes a blood sample and sends it to a lab for antibody levels and titers. The results show an elevated level and activity of IgM antibodies to rubella (measles) virus but very few IgG antibodies to the virus. Has Ted contracted the disease?
