21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Problem 22
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How does the formation of an antigen–antibody complex cause the elimination of an antigen?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Immune System, Part 2: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #46 with a bite sized video explanation from CrashCourseStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice