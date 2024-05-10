11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potentials
6:02 minutes
Problem 22b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Harry has a kidney condition that causes changes in his body's electrolyte levels (concentration of ions in the extracellular fluid). As a result, he is exhibiting tachycardia, an abnormally fast heart rate. Which ion is involved, and how does a change in its concentration cause Harry's symptoms?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos