Problem 1
TThe great cardiac vein drains blood from the heart muscle to the:
(a) Left ventricle
(b) Right ventricle
(c) Right atrium
(d) Left atrium
Problem 2
The autonomic centers for cardiac function are located in:
(a) The myocardial tissue of the heart
(b) The cardiac centers of the medulla oblongata
(c) The cerebral cortex
(d) All of these structures
Problem 3
The serous membrane covering the outer surface of the heart is the:
(a) Parietal layer of the serous pericardium
(b) Endocardium
(c) Myocardium
(d) Visceral layer of the serous pericardium
Problem 4
The simple squamous epithelium covering the heart valves is the:
(a) Epicardium
(b) Endocardium
(c) Myocardium
(d) Endothelium
Problem 5
The heart is surrounded by the:
(a) Pleural cavity
(b) Peritoneal cavity
(c) Abdominopelvic cavity
(d) Mediastinum
(e) Abdominal cavity
Problem 6
The cardiac skeleton of the heart has which two of the following functions?
(a) It physically isolates the muscle fibers of the atria from those of the ventricles.
(b) It maintains the normal shape of the heart.
(c) It helps distribute the forces of cardiac contraction.
(d) It allows more rapid contraction of the ventricles.
(e) It strengthens and helps prevent overexpansion of the heart.
Problem 7
Cardiac output is equal to the:
(a) Difference between the end-diastolic volume and the end-systolic volume
(b) Product of heart rate and stroke volume
(c) Difference between the stroke volume at rest and the stroke volume during exercise
(d) Stroke volume less the end-systolic volume
(e) Product of heart rate and blood pressure
Problem 8
Identify the superficial structures in the following diagram of the heart.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
Problem 9
Identify the structures in the following diagram of a sectional view of the heart.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
m. ___
Problem 10
During diastole, a chamber of the heart:
(a) Relaxes and fills with blood
(b) Contracts and pushes blood into an adjacent chamber
(c) Experiences a sharp increase in pressure
(d) Reaches a pressure of approximately 120 mm Hg
Problem 11
During the cardiac cycle, the amount of blood ejected from the left ventricle when the semilunar valve opens is the:
(a) Stroke volume (SV)
(b) End-diastolic volume (EDV)
(c) End-systolic volume (ESV)
(d) Cardiac output (CO)
Problem 12
What role do the chordae tendineae and papillary muscles play in the normal function of the AV valves?
Problem 13
Describe the three distinct layers that make up the heart wall.
Problem 14
What are the valves in the heart, and what is the function of each?
Problem 15
Trace the normal pathway of an electrical impulse through the conducting system of the heart.
Problem 16
What is the cardiac cycle? What phases and events are necessary to complete a cardiac cycle?
Problem 17
What three factors regulate stroke volume to ensure that the left and right ventricles pump equal volumes of blood?
Problem 18
The cells of the conducting system differ from the contractile cells of the heart in that:
(a) Conducting cells are larger and contain more myofibrils
(b) Contractile cells exhibit pacemaker potentials
(c) Contractile cells do not normally exhibit autorhythmicity
(d) Both a and b are correct
Problem 19
Which of the following is longer?
(a) The refractory period of a cardiac contractile cell.
(b) The refractory period of skeletal muscle fiber.
Problem 20
If the papillary muscles fail to contract:
(a) The ventricles will not pump blood
(b) The atria will not pump blood
(c) The semilunar valves will not open
(d) The AV valves will not close properly
(e) None of these happen
Problem 21
Cardiac output cannot increase indefinitely because:
(a) The available filling time decreases as heart rate increases
(b) The heart becomes unable to contract at faster rates
(c) Stroke volume increases too much, leading to overfilling
(d) The heart’s muscle fibers lose their ability to stretch
(e) None of these reasons
Problem 22
Describe the function of the SA node in the cardiac cycle. How does this function differ from that of the AV node?
Problem 23
What are the sources and significance of the four heart sounds?
Problem 24
Differentiate between stroke volume and cardiac output. How is cardiac output calculated?
Problem 25
What factors influence cardiac output?
Problem 26
What effect does sympathetic stimulation have on the heart? What effect does parasympathetic stimulation have on the heart?
Problem 27
Describe the effects of epinephrine, norepinephrine, glucagon, and thyroid hormones on the contractility of the heart.
Problem 28
Vern is suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and is brought into the emergency room of a hospital. In the emergency room he begins to exhibit tachycardia and as a result loses consciousness. Explain why Vern lost consciousness.
Problem 29
Harvey has a heart murmur in his left ventricle that produces a loud 'gurgling' sound at the beginning of systole. Which valve is probably faulty?
Problem 30
The following measurements were made on two individuals (the values recorded remained stable for 1 hour):
Person 1: heart rate, 75 bpm; stroke volume, 60 mL
Person 2: heart rate, 90 bpm; stroke volume, 95 mL
Which person has the greater venous return?
Which person has the longer ventricular filling time?
Ch. 20 The Heart
Back