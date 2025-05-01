Popular flashcards of the week
Biochemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
713 Decks
- Biological Membranes definitions10. Lipids15 Terms
- Physical Properties of Biological Membranes definitions10. Lipids15 Terms
- Physical Properties of Biological Membranes quiz10. Lipids15 Terms
- Types of Membrane Proteins quiz #110. Lipids10 Terms
- Types of Membrane Proteins definitions10. Lipids15 Terms
- Integral Membrane Proteins quiz #110. Lipids11 Terms
- Integral Membrane Proteins definitions10. Lipids15 Terms
- Peripheral Membrane Proteins definitions10. Lipids13 Terms
- Peripheral Membrane Proteins quiz10. Lipids15 Terms