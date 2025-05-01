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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogeny / Problem 2
Problem 2
Based on the following evolutionary tree, which of the following shares the same most recent common ancestor with humans?
A
Gorillas and orang-utans
B
Gorillas and gibbons
C
Chimpanzees and gorillas
D
Gibbons and orang-utans
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