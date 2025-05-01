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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Phylogeny / Problem 1
Problem 1
Based on the given tree diagram, which of the following statements is true?
A
Humans are closely related to elephants
B
Cows are more closely related to pigs than whales
C
Hedgehogs are closely related to aardvarks
D
Humans are closely related to chimpanzees
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