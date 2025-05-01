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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Cladistics / Problem 9
Problem 9
Why is a phylogenetic tree important in biology?
A
It provides a visual representation of evolutionary relationships among organisms.
B
It shows the ecological roles of organisms.
C
It indicates the genetic diversity within a species.
D
It helps in identifying monophyletic groups only.
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