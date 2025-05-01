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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Introduction to Phylogeny / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which rule must be followed when writing scientific names using binomial nomenclature?
A
The genus name is capitalized and the species name is lowercase.
B
The species name is written first, followed by the genus name.
C
Both the genus and species names are written in uppercase.
D
Scientific names must be written in English.
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