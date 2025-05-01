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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following best describes sister taxa in a phylogenetic tree?
A
Taxa with similar ecological niches but different ancestors.
B
Taxa that share the most recent common ancestor.
C
Taxa that have been separated by the longest evolutionary time.
D
Taxa that appear on opposite branches of the tree.
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