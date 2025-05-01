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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny - Part 1 of 2!
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 7
Problem 7
How does the principle of parsimony guide decisions in phylogenetic tree construction?
A
By prioritizing trees with the most detailed branch structures.
B
By maximizing the number of homologous traits.
C
By favoring the tree that explains data with the fewest evolutionary changes.
D
By ensuring that all characters are equally weighted.
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